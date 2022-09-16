‘Teachers, journalists play key role in educating people’

Hanamkonda: Lions Club International has been in the forefront in serving the needy for more than a century across the world and striving hard for the development of the society, said District Governor Kanna Parashu Ramulu. He also said that they were taking many service activities with the active participation of eminent personalities from different walks of life in erstwhile Warangal district.

“To recognise the services of people belonging to different professions, the Lions Club has been honouring reputed people with integrity for the last many years. As a part of it, we are felicitating two engineers, two teachers, a journalist, a photographer and two municipal workers today,” he said addressing an honouring function held at the Lions Bhavan at Shyampet in Hanamkonda here on Thursday.

Parashu Ramulu has appreciated Lions Club of Hanamkonda, District 320F, Region -VI and Zone –I president Dr E Ram Reddy for selecting a few professionals for this honour. At this programme, KITS, Warangal, Principal Prof Komalla Ashoka Reddy, ‘Telangana Today’ Special Correspondent Pandilla Laxma Reddy, and several others were felicitated with a shawl and memento for their services to the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ram Reddy said that they had selected the awardees after careful scrutiny, and appreciated the services of the teachers, engineers, and media professionals for the uplift of the society. Mucha Raji Reddy, N Venkateshwar Rao, K Venkat Reddy, Pokala Chander, Potlapally Srinivas Rao, Usha Martha, R Ramana Reddy and others attended the programme.