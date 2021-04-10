Hyderabad: Vaccination centre inaugurated at Chilkalguda

Secunderabad Division Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta advised all the serving/retired employees and family members to utilise the opportunity as a safety precautionary measure to stop the spread of Covid-19

Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Division Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta inaugurated Covid-19 vaccination centre at health unit, Chilkalguda, on Saturday.

Abhay Kumar advised all the serving/retired employees and family members to utilise the opportunity as a safety precautionary measure to stop the spread of Covid-19. Apart from vaccination, a Covid-19 testing camp was also conducted for the staff at Secunderabad divisional office to detect asymptomatic cases, a press release said.

Earlier, on April 1, a vaccination centre was also opened at Covid-19 care centre, Kazipet for the benefit of serving/retired employees and their family members.

