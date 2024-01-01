Hyderabad: Vanishing lakes pose grave threat

Consistent drying up of water bodies across Hyderabad to affect ecological balance, as per TSPCB data

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Meedi Kunta Lake in Miyapur, Hyderabad, highlights a grim picture of its ecological demise. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A concerning trend has emerged in the landscape of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as several lakes have consistently dried up, posing severe threat to the region’s ecological balance.

Data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) reveals a distressing reality, indicating the persistent and alarming state of numerous water bodies, with some even vanishing entirely from the city’s map.

Among the findings, Chinna Cheruvu in Mansoorabad, Saroornagar, stands out as one of the gravest concerns. The lake has remained desiccated since 2018, painting a grim picture of its ecological demise. Mangalavani Kunta in Hafeezpet, Serilingampally, shares the same fate, with the TSPCB recording its non-existence since 2018, a situation that has persisted relentlessly.

The revelations extend to Khanamet Lake, Serilingampally, which not only dried up in 2018 but has now completely vanished from the records, classified as “no existence of lake” since 2022. The degradation of Mondi Kunta in the same area, previously in fair condition till 2022, took a sharp turn towards desiccation from January 2023 onwards.

According to the TSPSCB data, Masjid Banda Lake in Kondapur, Serilingampally, suffered encroachment in August 2023. Additionally, lakes like Meddela Kunta in Gajularamaram of Quthbullapur, Chinnarayan Cheruvu in Alwal, Marshabai Kunta in Katedan, Teegalasagara Cheruvu in Patancheru have become inaccessible, indicating a gradual but persistent decline in their ecological health since early 2023.

Concerned over the developments, environmental activists and civic leaders are rallying for immediate coordinated action from government bodies and local authorities.

Madhulika Choudhary of NGO Dhruvansh, emphasised the pivotal role of sewage diversion in lake desiccation. She stressed the necessity of separate stormwater and sewage drains, citing common drains as a risk factor leading to encroachment and drying up.

Manoj Vidiyala, co-founder of Dha3r NGO, voiced disappointment over the ongoing struggle to revive Mansoorabad Chinna Cheruvu. He highlighted encroachment issues, with half the lake lost and the remaining portion becoming a hotspot for illicit activities, posing a constant threat to the lake’s restoration efforts.

“The former government’s initiatives to create walkways and restore the area failed to yield positive results. Encroachments and illicit activities continue to plague the lake, hindering its rejuvenation,” lamented Vidiyala.

The situation in Hyderabad’s lakes highlights the urgent need for robust conservation measures. Activists stress the significance of community involvement and responsible governance in preserving these vital ecosystems. They assert that safeguarding these lakes isn’t merely an environmental duty but a moral imperative to protect Hyderabad’s ecological heritage for future generations.