Hyderabad veterans triumph at South Zone Cricket Tournament

Hyderabad: G Arvind Kumar’s 42-run knock guided Hyderabad Veterans Cricket Association (HVCA) to a thumping 95-run victory over Services Veterans in the South Zone Veterans Cricket Tournament held in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Batting first, Hyderabad Veterans posted 182/5 in 20 overs with the help of Arvind’s 42 and Dr Giri’s 41-run knocks. Aravind’s knock included five boundaries and one over it. In reply, Hyderabad bowlers restricted Services Veterans to 90/8 in 20 overs as Dr Giri and Chetan picked up two wickets each.
Brief scores: Hyderabad Veterans 182/5 in 20 overs (G Aravind Kumar, Dr Giri 41, Chandrashekar 39) bt Services Veterans 90/8 in 20 overs (Chetan 2/14, Dr Giri 2/20).