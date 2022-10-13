SC-appointed Supervisory Committee inspects Gymkhana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:26 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: The members of the Supervisory Committee– Anjani Kumar Yadav, former international cricketer Venkatapathy Raju and Vanka Pratap inspected the Gymkhana cricket ground and vowed to revive the game in rural Telangana.

The SC-appointed Supervisory Committee has four members including former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Nissar Ahmad Kakru. The three members informed the media that they will facilitate the revival of the game with training and coaching facilities at all levels for boys and girls soon. Vanka Pratas, the director of the Cricket Academy, is preparing a training calendar for the same, they informed. The schedule will give the youngsters an opportunity in rural Telangana as well.

The committee is also taking guidelines from the State government and Sports Minister V Srininvas Goud. The cricketing activities will resume at the Gymkhana and other districts post Diwali. The officials are also helping each municipality to have their own cricket association and facilities. The Supervisory Committee will have their next meeting on October 15 at the Uppal Stadium.