Hyderabad: Vikram Goud quits BJP

Goud expressed displeasure at not being given a ticket for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections from the Goshamahal Constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 January 2024, 07:29 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant setback for the BJP in the state, Vikram Goud, son of former minister Mukesh Goud, has resigned from the party.

He submitted his resignation letter to BJP Telangana president Kishan Reddy on Thursday, citing a lack of acknowledgment and recognition for his efforts within the party.

Goud expressed displeasure at not being given a ticket for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections from the Goshamahal Constituency.

In his resignation letter, he thanked party workers, supporters, and leaders who had backed him during his tenure with the BJP.

Vikram Goud, who joined the saffron party in 2020, is reportedly considering joining the Congress.

I am formally relinquishing my primary membership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Serving under the esteemed guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been a privilege. However, circumstances involving the state leadership have necessitated this decision. My… pic.twitter.com/4ZE2vY2eVR — Vikram Goud (@VikramGoudBJP) January 11, 2024