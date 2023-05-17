Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, other RCB stars visit Mohammed Siraj’s house at Film Nagar

17 May 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of the highly-anticipated match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, members of the RCB team paid a special visit to Mohammed Siraj’s house in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Indian cricketing stars, including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, were warmly welcomed by Siraj at his new residence in Film Nagar.

Previously, the talented Indian pacer had hosted the team at his residence in Toli Chowki. As the players arrived at his new home, they enjoyed a warm and cordial atmosphere.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore took to their social media handles to share pictures of the visit. The images showcased the players indulging in delicious food. The team’s official post was accompanied by the caption, “It’s Hyderabadi Biryani time,” expressing their delight at relishing the traditional culinary delight.