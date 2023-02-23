Hyderabad: Visually impaired child falls to death from school building at Begumpet

The child walked to the edge of the terrace and slipped from the fifth floor to the ground

23 February 23

Hyderabad: A visually impaired child died after falling from a building at Begumpet on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim Lakshmi Gautam Srikar (12) was studying in the Devanar blind school located at Begumpet. On Thursday, the child was on the fifth floor when his caretaker reportedly told him to wait and went into the washroom. The child walked to the edge of the terrace and slipped from the fifth floor to the ground. He was shifted to a private hospital at Punjagutta where doctors on arrival pronounced him dead.

“The boy is visually impaired and suffering from mental health issues as well. The parents had appointed a woman as caretaker for the child and she accompanied him to school and back home,” said Begumpet Inspector, P Srinivas Rao.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. The police are investigating.

Soon after the incident came into public domain, anxious parents reached the school and enquired about the incident and safety of their children.