Hyderabad wakes up to overcast skies, likely to witness light showers

16 July 2024, 12:49 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to drizzles on Tuesday, with the sky likely to remain overcast throughout the day. Brief and light showers are expected by Tuesday evening and night, as per the weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana, particularly impacting districts such as Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal, Wanaparthy, Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Peddapalli, and Sangareddy. Saloora in Nizamabad recorded the highest rainfall at 126 mm, followed by Gangadhara in Karimnagar with 117.5 mm and Navipet in Nizamabad with 116 mm. Jammikunda in Karimnagar received 103.9 mm, while Mallial in Jagtial saw 103.3 mm of rainfall.

Although a slight reduction in rainfall is expected on Tuesday after two days of widespread downpours, considerable rain is still anticipated in the northern and western parts of Telangana during the evening and night.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Jagital. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected at isolated places across all districts of Telangana.

In Hyderabad, temperatures over the next 24 hours are expected to hover between 28 to 29 degrees Celsius along with light showers in some parts of the city.