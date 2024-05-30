Hyderabad weekend guide: A week of creativity and community

From artistic workshops to community gatherings, here's a roundup of the upcoming events this weekend:

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 30 May 2024, 04:49 PM

Pop Art workshop:

Unleash your creativity on a 10×12 inch canvas as you select your favorite comic piece to paint while indulging in refreshing mocktails.

When: June 1, 5 pm

Where: Zero40 Brewing, Financial District

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Open mic for kids:

Join the afternoon of youthful performances, where children aged 3 to 16 can showcase their talents in singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, reciting poetry, or delivering jokes on stage.

When: June 1, 3 pm

Where: Navika cafe, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Poets’ Meet:

A gathering of poets, musicians, storytellers to perform a piece of their choice and celebrate art as a whole, fostering connections, and building a community.

When: June 2

Where: Bean Co, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Founders Breakfast Club:

Come together with fellow entrepreneurs over breakfast to network, gain inspiration, and share strategies for success in a supportive atmosphere.

When: June 2, 9 am

Where: Chennapatnam, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Bouquet Making Workshop:

Discover the art of creating stunning bouquets with expert instruction at this

beginner-friendly workshop

When: June 2, 2-5 pm

Where: Xena brewery, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Play N Learn:

Make fun memories with your little ones, providing the ideal environment for learning through play. Swoosh into the Ball Pool, jump your heart out on the Trampoline, explore the Organic Seed Pit, and much more! The event is designed for kids under the age of seven.

When: May 30 – June 30

Where: GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show