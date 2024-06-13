Hyderabad weekend guide: Perfect blend of fun and creativity

From celebrating friendships to embracing creativity and laughter, here's a look at some exciting events happening around this weekend.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s vibrant social calendar ensures there’s something for everyone. From celebrating friendships to embracing creativity and laughter, here’s a look at some exciting events happening around this weekend.

Thrifty X Sketch Your Memories:

Art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in transforming their cherished memories into vivid sketches, capturing the essence of their past, present, and dreams through the strokes of a pencil. The event is suitable for all skill levels.

When: June 15, 2 pm onwards

Venue & Registrations: Paytm Insider

Bring your own friend:

An event dedicated to celebrating friendships, “Bring Your Own Friend” invites participants to bring along a friend or family member, promising a heartwarming evening filled with conversations, activities, and reflections designed to help you pause and appreciate friendships.

When: June 16, 4 pm onwards

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Registrations: https://digital.lamakaan.com/

Queer Prom Night:

Delve into a magical evening of dazzling outfits and unforgettable memories and dance the night away in style. Hosted by Queer Nilayam and Club Closet, guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire, such as ties, bowties, gowns, or dresses.

When: June 16th, 7:30 pm – 12:00 am

Where: Amigas Restobar, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Contact 9346199008

Mind Your Bowling:

Bowlers can enjoy a seamless experience of bowling with Spark Bowling Technology, a world-class technology that enhances the game with captivating graphics, making each strike a visual delight.

When: June 14 to December 31

Where: SHOTT Hyderabad, Hitech city

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Vivek Muralidharan Stand-Up:

Comedy fans are in for a treat as stand-up comic Vivek Muralidharan brings his show, “Death by Laughter,” with fresh, hilarious material that promises to leave the audience in stitches.

When: June 16

Where: Navika café, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

Djembe Workshop:

For those interested in music, this engaging event will introduce participants to the rhythms and beats of West Africa. Participants need no prior experience, making it an inclusive opportunity for everyone to learn and enjoy the traditional art of playing the djembe.

When: June 16

Where: Xena Brewery & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show