Hyderabad weekend guide: Break free from the grind with these events

Take a look at these curated events to unwind and enjoy!

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 21 March 2024, 04:24 PM

Hyderabad: From captivating storytelling to dynamic dance workshops and side-splitting comedy, Hyderabad beckons with a plethora of enriching experiences this weekend.

Storytellers’ meet-up:

The event brings together storytellers from the city to share their ‘tales of passion’. Indulge in the evening of creative exchange, conversation, connection, and inspiration through diverse stories.

When: March 23, 4.30 pm

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/storytellers.meetup/

Classical Dance Workshop:

Immerse yourself in the essence of classical dances such as Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Bharatanatyam, as well as the vibrant flair of semi-classical Bollywood Dance. The workshop teaches you the fundamental techniques of all these dance forms.

When: March 23, 2 pm

Where: Krishna Studio, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Bad Drawing Party:

Whether you’re a Picasso or a doodler, join the quirky party to celebrate imperfection, bond over art, and create a judgment-free zone for unleashing your inner artist.

When: March 24, 4 pm

Where: Trailing Ivy Café, Begumpet

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Holi Hain:

Celebrate Holi with natural colours, ice-baths, swimming, Slackline workshop, climbing, ambient music, and community meals, embracing tradition, adventure, and togetherness beneath the open skies!

When: March 24 & 25

Where: The Outdoor Project, Adakkal

Registrations: Contact 8884777417

Hamleys Play:

Let your little ones engage in immersive, imaginative play and create lasting memories, with Hamleys Play boasting an array of activities such as the Musical Wall, Ball Pool, Slides, Scarf shooters, Sand Play, Rock climbing, Water Play, and more.

When: March 21 – 31

Where: Inorbit Mall, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

IPL Screening

Brace yourselves for an enthralling live screening as Sunrisers Hyderabad go head-to-head against Kolkata Knight Riders. Join the screening for an electrifying atmosphere, thrilling moments, and cheer on your favourite team.

When: March 23, 6 pm

Where: DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Daniel Sloss stand-up:

Scotland’s international comedy superstar Daniel Sloss is all set to arrive in the city as part of his India tour ‘Can’t’, alongside special guest Kai Humphries. Get ready to be entertained with their hilarious performances that will leave you in stitches!

When: March 23, 7 pm

Where: Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider