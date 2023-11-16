Hyderabad weekend guide: Prepare for the weekend with these fun-filled activities

From soulful conversations and creative workshops to fan gatherings and bicycle rides, join the vibrant tapestry of Hyderabad’s cultural offerings as the city buzzes with events promising connections, joy, and unforgettable moments
From soulful conversations and creative workshops to fan gatherings and bicycle rides, join the vibrant tapestry of Hyderabad’s cultural offerings as the city buzzes with events promising connections, joy, and unforgettable moments.
Soul connections:
Whether you’re new to Hyderabad or eager to broaden your social network, the engaging gathering is all set to offer respectful, interactive conversations with people from all walks of life.
When: November 17, 8 pm onwards
Where: Aaromale, Film Nagar
Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/events_by_unity/
Make-it @ T-Works:
Dive into a world of creativity as T-Works hosts several workshops from Kumiko making, 3D printing, tye and dye, eco-friendly planter casting, and many others.
When: November 18, 2-5 pm
Where: T-Works, Raidurg
Registrations: https://tworks.telangana.gov.in/
FRIENDS meet up:
‘Friends’ fans, gear up for a memorable F.R.I.E.N.D.S. meetup! Share stories, shed a tear, enjoy themed games, and quizzes, as the event honors the late Matthew Perry. Can we BE more excited?
When: November 18, 5 pm onwards
Where: Terra Café, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Check https://linktr.ee/ooparclub
Carnival Ride:
Dress up, decorate bicycles, and spread joy, as you join the bicycle ride on India’s first solar roof cycling track, promoting sustainable transport in the city.
When: November 19, 6.30 am
Where: Healthway Cycling Track, ORR
Registrations: Contact 7981323170
Bataakani:
Step into Hyderabad’s unique social soirée for laughter, surprises, mystery, and an exciting evening where you can make genuine connections.
When: November 19, 2-5 pm
Where: Amigos, Secunderabad
Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/thrifty_social/
Mehfil e Queer:
Be a part of an evening full of fun, entertainment and support, as you vibe with the performance of amazing queer talent from the city.
When: November 19th, 5 pm onwards
Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/mobberafoundation
Film-making workshop:
Learn film-making with Varun Reddy, a feature film director, who shares emotional and technical skills required to make films, overcome anxieties, and communicate effectively in film production.
When: November 19th, 4 pm onwards
Where: Simi’s World Vegan café, Film Nagar
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
World Cup screening:
With India securing a spot in the finals, join fellow cricket aficionados for the ultimate match thrill at one of the city’s biggest screens.
When: November 19th, 2 pm onwards
Where: Uno’s village market, Gachibowli
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Konnect Cypher:
Immerse in the timeless vibes of 90s West-Coast Gangsta Rap to 2000s Southern Crunk, and experience open mic surprises, fierce cyphers and rap showcases at this hip-hop event.
When: November 18th, 6 pm onwards
Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider