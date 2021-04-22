Hyderabad: Well known martial arts trainer Jaweed passes away

One of the known figures in Hyderabad and Middle East countries, he had participated in several championships held across the globe.

Hyderabad: Noted martial arts trainer M Salauddin Jaweed, founder-director of Star Karate Club passed away after a brief illness on Thursday afternoon at the age of 65. He is survived by wife, four sons and a daughter.

One of the known figures in Hyderabad and Middle East countries and popularly known as M S Jaweed, he had participated in several championships held across the globe. He started his club in the early 1980’s and continued it with the help of his sons. Star Karate Club has set up many branches across Telangana where the youngsters are trained in different forms of martial arts.

According to the family members, he was admitted to a private hospital four days ago after he complained of shortness of breath. He has been undergoing treatment at the hospital and breathed his last on Thursday afternoon.

The final prayers will be performed at Masjid-e- Vazir Ali in Fateh Darwaza after Asar prayers scheduled at 5 p.m. The burial will take place at the graveyard at Mir Alam Eidgah.

