Hyderabad: White coat ceremony held at Apollo Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:21 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: Apollo Medical College (AMC) on Sunday organised a White Coat Ceremony for the class of 2021 students at its campus in Jubilee Hills. A total of 150 students participated in the ceremony and received white aprons and later took the Hippocrates oath, which is traditionally sworn at graduation.

Addressing the students, noted cancer specialist and Founder Director, KIMS – Ushalakshmi Center for Breast Diseases, Dr. Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, said the teachings of Hippocrates are relevant even today.

“One of the important components of the Hippocrates oath is to keep the good of the patient as the highest priority. Never ever underestimate the trust the patient places in you. You will be seeing patients from day one, consider them as human beings with emotions and not as a subject matter, if you do that you won’t go wrong,” he advised.

Aparna Reddy, COO, AMC, Dr Dilip Mathai, Distinguished Professor and Advisor, AMC, faculty, parents of students, were present.

