Hyderabad: Wholesale fish market to come up at Koheda

To be set up in 10 acres at a cost of Rs 50 cr, says Minister Talasani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said a wholesale fish market with modern facilities would be set up on 10 acres at a cost of Rs 50 crore at Koheda on the outskirts of the city.

Srinivas Yadav, who held a review meeting here on Friday, said the proposed fish market, along with the wholesale market, would have a retail market, cold storage and canteen facilities. He said the fisheries sector has registered tremendous growth since the formation of Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was encouraging the sector in a big way by allocating adequate funds.

Srinivas Yadav said Telangana was now at the top in terms of inland fish farming and fish production has gone up to 4 lakh tonnes from 1.9 lakh tonnes since the State’s formation. He said modern fish markets were being set up across the State so that fishermen could get good prices.

The Minister directed officials to construct sheep and goat meat markets in all districts. He asked them to identify sites for setting up meat markets in districts and send proposals to their respective district Collectors.