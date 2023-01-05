Winter chill to make comeback in Hyderabad

An intense cold spell is likely to grip the city during the next five days with minimum temperatures set to drop below 15 degrees Celsius in most areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Photo: V Rajinikanth

Hyderabad: A thick mist enveloped the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday with the general visibility remaining poor during the early hours. Both at the Shamshabad and Begumpet airports as well as in general, a layer of mist covered skies till almost 10 am.

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad said more misty mornings could be expected in the coming days. Besides, an intense cold spell is likely to grip the city during the next five days with minimum temperatures set to drop below 15 degrees Celsius in most areas.

Hyderabadis, who have been reeling under heat during morning hours for the past few days, may breathe a sigh of relief with maximum temperatures also expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

At 19.9 degrees Celsius, the city witnessed a warm night on Thursday as a departure from normal was five degrees. The maximum temperature also dropped from 29.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 28.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.