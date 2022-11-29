Hyderabad witnesses intense winter chill as temperature dips

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad experienced intense winter chill as temperatures dipped below 15 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The severe cold weather conditions in the northern parts of the country are affecting various parts of the State including Hyderabad with night temperatures plummeting to single digits in various districts. The average minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal.

Ramachandrapuram and Patancheruvu on the city outskirts witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Alwal, which shivered at 13.2 degrees Celsius. Though the daytime temperature settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, relative humidity was as low as 24 per cent.

According to the data recorded at various Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the night temperatures are likely to dip further in almost all areas On Wednesday.

Localities including Hayathnagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Mehdipatnam, and Saroornagar might record night temperatures of 14 degrees Celsius on Thursday as well.

Several northern districts of Telangana are facing severe cold weather conditions, with temperatures dropping to a single digit on Tuesday. Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the State at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast, the night temperatures in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Mulugu, Medak, Warangal, and Nizamabad are likely to dip drastically till Thursday.