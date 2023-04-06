Hyderabad witnesses rain, hailstorms

Many parts of Hyderabad witnessed thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: The rain gods have blessed Hyderabad with a downpour on Thursday afternoon. The city, which was sweltering under intense heat for the past few days, was given a much-needed relief as strong clouds formed and unleashed a downpour.

According to reports, many parts of the city witnessed thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms. The hail storms were particularly intense in the Secunderabad area.

The other localities like Rajendranagar, Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Karwan, and Mehdipatnam also witnessed some intense spells of rains.

The rains are expected to continue in Hyderabad until Friday, giving residents a much-needed break from the intense heat.