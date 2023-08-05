Hyderabad: Woman approaches cops after man threatens to upload her private pics

A woman approached the Punjagutta police alleging that a website administrator was threatening her after he managed to fraudulently capture her private photos and videos

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

A woman approached the Punjagutta police alleging that a website administrator was threatening her after he managed to fraudulently capture her private photos and videos

Hyderabad: A woman approached the Punjagutta police alleging that a website administrator was threatening her after he managed to fraudulently capture her private photos and videos.

The 26-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam, who is into event management business since four years, was approached by the suspect B Chenna Kesava, with a request to organise an event last year.

Police sources said a month ago, Chenna Kesava called the woman with an offer of Rs 10 lakh to work for their website, which makes short films. As she needed the money, the woman accepted the offer.

However, on July 11, Chenna Kesava took her to a hotel room in Punjagutta area and forcibly made her drink alcohol. After she lost her senses, he removed her clothes and filmed her.

He then started demanding her money for not uploading the videos on the website and other social media platforms and also kill her.

Case is under investigation.

Also Read AirTel outage in Telangana: Understanding service disruptions