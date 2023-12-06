Hyderabad: Woman arrested for conning jewellers in Habsiguda

The woman Vemuri Bhargavi Reddy (26), a resident of Bhavaninagar Tirupathi Urban, Chittor District came to the store wearing a duplicate gold chain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police arrested a woman who allegedly managed to con employees of a jewellery store at Habsiguda and took away a gold chain weighing around 3.5 tolas last month.

The woman Vemuri Bhargavi Reddy (26), a resident of Bhavaninagar Tirupathi Urban, Chittor District came to the store wearing a duplicate gold chain and on the pretext of buying a new gold chain allegedly stole it away and escaped.

“Bhargavi on the pretext of checking the gold chain replaced the original with duplicate piece and left the shop. She later sold the stolen chain at a store in Ameerpet and transferred the money to a friend,” said Osmania University Inspector, P Anjaneyulu.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and tracked down the woman to Tirupathi. She was arrested and remanded.