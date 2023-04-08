Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide at Rajendranagar

The police said Nandini, was upset over her husband Ratnadeep and in-laws harassing her for additional dowry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:07 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide allegedly due to harassment from her husband and in-laws in Rajendranagar. The police said Nandini, was upset over her husband Ratnadeep and in-laws harassing her for additional dowry.

Unable to take further harassment, she allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. Nandini’s parents have alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws and portrayed it as suicide.

She was beaten and harassed to death, they alleged.

Nandini was a native of Bidar in Karnataka and her family filed a complaint with the Rajendranagar police, who booked a case of dowry death and arrested Ratnadeep. Efforts are on to nab his parents Vijaya and Laxman Rao.