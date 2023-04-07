| Kothagudem Dr Gsr Trust To Organise Two Day Young Leaders Workshop From Saturday

Kothagudem: Noted motivational speaker, Impact Foundation founder Gampa Nageshwar Rao and team will train Kothagudem youth in leadership skills.

The team will conduct classes for the youth at the two-day ‘Young Leaders Workshop’ named ‘Kothagudem Yuva Shakti’, which was being organised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust.

Trust chairman and Director Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao will inaugurate the workshop at Kothagudem Club on Saturday. Training classes on leadership qualities and personality development would also be conducted by experts, Sandra Sudhir and political strategist Errabelli Rajinikanth.

As many as 1, 200 youths have already pre-registered for this programme and another 400 youngsters were likely to do spot registration.