Hyderabad: Woman found murdered in Jiyaguda, husband absconding

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:25 AM, Fri - 15 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman was found murdered at her house in Jiyaguda in Kulsumpura on Friday. Police suspect her husband, who is absconding, to be behind the murder.

Sources said the victim, Saritha and her husband Santhosh, residents of Sanjay Nagar Colony, had frequent fights.

Santhosh, who is reportedly mentally ill, is suspected to have killed her around 4am and went absconding.

The Kulsumpura police are investigating.

