Hyderabad: Woman jumps into Durgam Cheruvu lake, rescued

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

The Madhapur police along with Durgam Cheruvu lake police rescued a woman who jumped into the lake from the cable bridge

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police along with Durgam Cheruvu lake police rescued a woman who jumped into the lake from the cable bridge on Tuesday evening.

The woman aged around 19 years came to the cable bridge and jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu. On noticing it, the police constables of the Madhapur patrol mobile immediately altered the Durgam Cheruvu lake police who reached to the spot in a boat.

Sub inspector Bhanu Prakash and boat driver Manohar pulled out the woman from the water and shifted her to a private hospital where she is recuperating.