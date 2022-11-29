Hyderabad: Traffic diversions at Nanakramguda extended by three days

The traffic police have extended the traffic diversions at Gachibowli by another three days in view of ongoing works at Sattva Knowledge Capital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: The traffic police have extended the traffic diversions at Gachibowli by another three days in view of ongoing works at Sattva Knowledge Capital at Nanakramguda. The traffic restrictions will remain in force till Friday and will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am.

Traffic coming from One West building to Hyatt Hyderabad junction is diverted via Wave Rock junction and traffic from ICICI Bank junction to One West building service road is diverted via Hyatt Hyderabad junction.

The traffic police appealed to the public to take diversion to avoid congestion on these stretches and cooperate with traffic police in ensuring free flow of traffic.