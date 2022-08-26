Hyderabad: Woman killed by husband in Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:26 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband, for not giving him money to drink alcohol in Shamshabad on the city outskirts on Thursday night.

The woman, Danamma (35), a vegetable vendor and her husband Peddulu, a daily wage worker of Nagarkurnool district came to the city five years ago and were living at Rallaguda in Shamshabad. They had two children.

According to the police, Peddulu, who was addicted to alcohol, stopped going to work and harassed his wife for money to booze. On Thursday night, he is believed to have demanded money and Danamma refused to give, after which he grabbed a sickle and hacked her to death. He locked the house from outside and fled, police said.

The RGIA police are investigating.