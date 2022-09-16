Hyderabad: Woman murdered at Trimulgherry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: A 35 year-old woman was murdered at Trimulgherry on Thursday night.

The woman identified as Devamma, a construction worker and a resident of Trimulgherry and a native of Wanaparthy district had gone to a local toddy compound in Trimulgherry area.

“At the toddy compound, she met a couple of men who took her to an open ground near the LIC office. She was later found murdered at the place and there are stab injuries on the body and a deep cut on the throat,” said Trimulgherry police.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. A case is registered and efforts on to identify and nab the assailants. The police said they are waiting the autopsy report to know if she was sexually assaulted before being killed.