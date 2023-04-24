Hyderabad: Woman sets self afire over poor health, finances

Woman, who was reportedly upset over her family’s financial situation and her health, set herself afire at Alwal

Published Date - 07:30 AM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: A young woman, who was reportedly upset over her family’s financial situation and her health, set herself afire at Alwal at night.

According to police, G Padma (28), a private employee, was living with her family in a rented house at Ambedkar Nagar in Alwal.

Police said she was upset that her earnings were not sufficient to meet expenses and was also facing certain health issues. Padma poured kerosene on herself and lit the match, police said.

The police registered a case.