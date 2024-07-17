| Hyderabad Woman Who Duped People Of Crores Of Rupees Posing As Nri Entrepreneur Arrested

Hyderabad: Woman who duped people of crores of rupees posing as NRI entrepreneur arrested

The arrested woman, P Indira Devi Reddy, a resident of Nallagandla, Serilingampally, introduced herself as an NRI entrepreneur and collected money from people towards investment in various businesses.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 06:18 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman who allegedly duped people of crores of rupees on the pretext of high profits on investments made in different businesses, was arrested by the Cyberabad police.

“She duped a man of Rs. 3.06 crores offering high profits to him. Also, she conned him and took two cars and three mobile phones from him,” said DCP (EOW) Cyberabad, K Prasad.

The victim S Sathyanarayana, had made a complaint with the police and a case was registered against Indira Devi.

The police advised people not to become victims of fraudsters who are luring with promises of high returns on investment.