Hyderabad: Women arrested for illegal sale of ganja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Four women were arrested by the Gachibowli police on Wednesday for allegedly selling ganja at Nanakramguda.

The arrested – Kalpathi Neethu (45), Kalapathi Simrah (20), Kalapathi Mamtha (55) and Surekha (40), were allegedly procuring ganja from Odisha with the help of Munu Singh, and selling it to customers at their houses in Lodha Basthi Nanakramguda, said Gachibowli Inspector, B James Babu.

Neethu was previously arrested in six NDPS cases. The police produced them before the court and remanded.