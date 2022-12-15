Hyderabad: Wonderla to host Christmas celebration from December 24 – January 1

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:57 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Wonderla Hyderabad is hosting a Christmas celebration from December 24 to January 1, 2023. The celebration include attractions like live shows, seasonal sweets and treats, festive decorations, dazzling lights, processions, food fest, fun games, DJ, special performances along with 45 rides, a press release said.

Wonderla also announced an early bird offer where tickets booked five days in advance get 10 per cent discount, college students below 22 years get 20 per cent discount on showing their original college ID card and those coming by TSRTC buses get 15 per cent off on producing bus tickets.

Further details can be had from https://www.wonderla.com/offers/christmas-at-wonderla.html or Ph. 08414676300, 08414676333.