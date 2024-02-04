Harish Rao interacts with auto drivers

The former Minister, who was on a visit to Patancheru, drove to the Patancheru Auto stand near the bus station and had an informal chat with the drivers, asking them how their income was hit after the free travel scheme for women on TSRTC buses was introduced.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 06:22 PM

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao, who interacted with auto-rikshaw drivers here on Sunday, assured to raise their issues in the Assembly.

The former Minister, who was on a visit to Patancheru, drove to the Patancheru Auto stand near the bus station and had an informal chat with the drivers, asking them how their income was hit after the free travel scheme for women on TSRTC buses was introduced.

One of the drivers, Pasha, said they were not even earning half of what they used to earn.

They were struggling to pay their loan EMIs, he said. Another auto driver, Ashok, said they were forced to wait at the auto stands for long hours to get their turn for passengers as all the women were opting to travel in RTC buses. Many drivers were selling their autos and turning to daily wage labour, he said.

Assuring them that the BRS would fight for them, Harish Rao said the party would demand a financial assistance of Rs.10,000 per month for the 6.5 lakh auto drivers in the State in the Assembly. Twelve auto drivers had died by suicide during the last two months, he said, reminding them that the BRS government had waived off auto taxes during its rule.