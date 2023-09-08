Hyderabad: Workshop on e-Waste Management held at TSPCB

Representatives from Industry and residential communities, Officials from TSIIC and labour Department, TCS and senior officials of TSPCB were present and spoke on the occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: An interactive workshop on e-Waste Management and best practices was conducted at Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), Head office, Sanathnagar on Friday.

Dr. Rateesh, Director for Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology( C-MET), Hareesh Kumar Director, Re-sustainability Reldan Refining and Balaji, GM, Earth Sense Recycle were the main speakers in the workshop on e-Waste Management.

“e-Waste contains Mercury, Lithium, Iridium, Palladium and Gallium, which are hazardous toxins and they pose severe risk to human and environmental health. They have to be collected and safely handled through recycling. Handling of e-waste carefully and scientifically is extremely important for creating economic value and to make Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) work. That will minimize environment and health impacts,” Dr Rateesh said.

