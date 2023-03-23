Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals with TSDCA conducts national Continuing Medical Education program

The CME program by Yashoda hospitals focused on the recent amendments and developments (GSR 166E) in the regulatory aspects of transfusion medicine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City in collaboration with Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA), conducted a national Continuing Medical Education (CME) program on ‘Recent updates in Transfusion Medicine’ on Thursday.

The CME program focused on the recent amendments and developments (GSR 166E) in the regulatory aspects of transfusion medicine and featured talk by experts on the importance of good transfusion practices, quality control in every aspect right from collection of blood, processing, testing and issue of blood components.

The training session also focused on newer technologies in blood processing, irradiation, nucleic acid testing, therapies like peripheral blood stem cell collections, plasma exchange and granulocyte concentrate collection taking place in blood centre.

Director, Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Deputy Drugs Controller, CDSCO zonal office, Hyderabad, G. Rammohan, Joint Director (End), Deputy Director I, Licensing and Certifying Authority, DCA, Telangana, Ajay Mishra, Former Special chief secretary and Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society and others were present.