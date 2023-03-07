Yashoda Foundation organises fire safety programs in Hyderabad

Yashoda Foundation organized a fire safety training program for nearly 2000 persons across multiple locations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: To spread awareness and train individuals in fire safety, Yashoda Foundation, the CSR initiative of Yashoda Hospitals, organized a fire safety training program for nearly 2000 persons across multiple locations in Hyderabad.

The program was aimed at educating people about fire safety practices, equip them with necessary skills to prevent and manage fire-related emergencies and promote public safety, a press release said.

Apart from conducting the fire safety training program in all branches of Yashoda Hospitals, the program was also conducted at Sri Saraswathi School, Khanamet for school children, Government City Model High School in Malakpet, a residential colony in Makhta, and slum settlements at Rasulpura.

It covered various aspects of fire safety, including fire prevention, fire detection, fire fighting, and evacuation procedures.

“Our aim is to raise awareness about fire safety practices and empower people with the skills to prevent and manage fire-related emergencies,” Dr. Abhinav Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Foundation, said.