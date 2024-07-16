Hyderabad: Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express timing revised

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the timings of the Yesvantpur – Kacheguda (20704) Vande Bharat Express has been revised at the Mahabubnagar railway station.

The revised timings will come into effect from July 18. Accordingly, the Yesvantpur- Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express will arrive at the Mahabubnagar railway station at 09:26 pm and depart at 09:27 pm.