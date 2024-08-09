Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express schedule revised

| Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express To Run On Six Days Except Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 August 2024, 06:02 PM

Vande Bharat

Hyderabad: The schedule of the Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has been revised with a change in days of service.

The East Coast Railway on Friday revised the days of run of Train No. 20833 / 20834 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express effective December 10.

Accordingly, Train No. 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad and Train No. 20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will run six days in a week except on Tuesdays.

As per the existing schedule, these services are run six days in a week except on Sundays.