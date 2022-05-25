Hyderabad: Youngster caught with knife in court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:42 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: A youngster, who allegedly had a knife with him was nabbed after he attempted to enter a local court in LB Nagar on Wednesday.

The suspect, Sai Kiran, 22, was caught after the police personnel found a knife concealed in his garments, reportedly when he went through security checking at the entrance of the court complex. According to the police, Sai Kiran, who was accompanied by a friend, is said to have carried the knife saying that he was upset over her sister allegedly being cheated by her husband and decided to attack him when he came for a hearing in the court.

The two were detained and handed over to the LB Nagar police for further action. A case under the Arms Act was booked.