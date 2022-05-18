Hyderabad: Youngster jumps into Hussain Sagar, rescued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 AM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: A youngster, who allegedly jumped into the Hussain Sagar in an attempt to end his life, was rescued by the Lake Police on Tuesday.

The man, Shaik, a resident of Bowenpally, came to Hussain Sagar and all of a sudden crossed over the railing and jumped into the lake. Passersby who noticed this immediately alerted the police. A couple of policemen from the Lake Police station with the help of a few local people rushed to the spot and rescued him.

Shaik told the police that he was facing financial problems and hence slipped into depression. The police called in his family members and counselled them.

