Hyderabad Youth Assembly (Season X) to be held on Nov 1st

The HYA SEASON X with CoCo Works India as title sponsor will be held as per all the precautions and guidelines prescribed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Assembly (HYA) is conducting The HYA SEASON X at MCRHRD, Jubliee Hills, on November 1.

Hyderabad Youth Assembly is a unit of Street Cause to empower the youth and present them with an opportunity to enhance their skills and impacting thousands of life following the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. For nine years, the HYA has been inspiring, empowering and uniting youth across Hyderabad, a press release said.

HYA conducts meetings to discuss projects, plans, and strategies that influence/implement serviceable change to society, and follows the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 while analysing project ideas. The funds raised from the Assembly are used to serve people existing below the poverty line, in backward villages and government schools. Futher details can be had over Ph 9553852845 or 9502547019.

