Con artist dupes jeweler in Film Nagar, walks away with Rs 23 lakh worth jewelry

Both were in contact over phone since then and Sikandar came to the shop and ordered few gold ornaments in 2022.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 08:49 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A con artist duped a city-based jeweler and walked away with Rs 23 lakh worth of jewelry in Film Nagar. Syed Saleemuddin who runs a waraka Nagar in Shaikpet, was approached by one Sikandar, who claimed to be a businessman from the United States of America running many chemical companies in various locations in India and abroad.

According to the police, during their conversations, Sikandar gained the trust and confidence of Syed Saleemuddin.

In December last year, Sikandar called Syed over the phone and informed that his wife and children had come to India to attend the wedding of a family member and requested if he could borrow some jewelry for them so they could wear it for the function.

Believing him, the gold trader lent jewelry worth Rs 23.1 lakh. However, Sikandar later promised to pay for the jewelry, but cheated. Based on a complaint, the Film Nagar police booked a case and took up investigation..