Nine persons injured in road accident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 AM, Tue - 13 December 22

Nalgonda: Nine persons were injured in a road accident on National Highway 65 when a private bus overturned at Vattimarthi of Chityal mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the road mishap took place at 5 am when a bus belonging to Orange Travels, which was going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, lost control and overturned at Vattimarthi due to over speed. About 30 passengers were traveling in the bus at the time of the incident. The condition of the driver of the bus was said to be serious.

The injured persons have been shifted to the Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Narketpally.

In another road accident, an armed reserve constable of 12th battalion, Ramesh, died on the outskirts of Narketpally. More details are awaited.