Hyderabadi Chef Varun Shahani wins global accolades for his culinary skills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:35 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad born and bred Chef Varun Shahani has won global accolades for his culinary skills leading the Relais & Châteaux meet, an annual prestigious event of the renowned Jean George chain of restaurants at its flagship restaurant at New York City.

Chef Varun had the privilege of making the chefs and restaurateurs of the Relais & Chateaux properties from across North America and high-profile chefs taste the cuisine and applaud the lip smacking fare. He curated the menu for the Relais & Châteaux meet, right down to the plating of each of these dishes.

From a humble beginning, Chef Varun reached the top position in one of the leading French restaurants in the world. He began his career as a Commis-1, with Trident Hotels at Hyderabad and then became a Demi Chef de Partie at Conçu, Hyderabad. He got associated with Jean Georges as an extern initially as part of his internship program with the Culinary Institute of America during his 2nd semester.