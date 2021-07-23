Hyderabadi dentist gives a 3D touch to fond memories

Dr Parinita Bontala’s skill in making dental moulds gave birth to her venture Sculpt Hyd

Hyderabad: Being passionate and skilled about one profession can open up other avenues as well. In the case of Dr Parinita Bontala, a city-based dentist, her skill in making dental moulds gave birth to her venture Sculpt Hyd.

The venture is known for making 3D models of babies’ hands, couples’ hands and more, as a memorable keepsake and in the last three years that she has done them, her products have enabled memories for hundreds of people in the city.

The idea behind it is quite simple and personal to her. She says, “I had my son in 2017 and when I was at home post-delivery, I wanted to do something with my time as I didn’t like staying idle at home. I knew I was good at casting gypsum, owing to my career as a dentist, and I started off by making one based on my baby’s hands. It got a good response in the family and I then decided to take it ahead.”

Parinita makes use of the same materials that a dentist would use and started off with a minimum investment. “I wanted to do something that required little to no investment and I put in about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and that was all it took to start off,” she recalls.

After doing it for some time, with consistent learning and research to make it better, the dentist started refining it. “Initially it was just plain but now I make them in an intricate manner, with fine details of the hand or the foot beautifully visible and coloured in an aesthetic manner.

We also include LEDs into the final product upon request and customise it according to the client’s requirement,” she says.

Having done it completely by herself in the last three years, Parinita has now scaled up and now has a small in-house team to make the sculptures as well. “For most part, I made all the casts with my own hands. As we have an increase in the number of orders now, I hired a small team as well,” she adds.

