Hyderabadi duo delighted with India’s crushing win over Nepal in U-19 Asia Cup

Hyderabad cricketers A Avanish Rao and Murugan Abhishek, who are in Dubai representing India Under-19 in the Asia Cup, were delighted with their side crushing Nepal to enter the semifinal

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:30 AM, Wed - 13 December 23

Murugan Abhishek and A Avanish Rao.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketers A Avanish Rao and Murugan Abhishek, who are in Dubai representing India Under-19 in the Asia Cup, were delighted with their side crushing Nepal to enter the semifinal, on Tuesday.

The day got much sweeter for the cricketers when the Indian team for next year’s Under-19 World Cup was announced. Both of them were named in the side that will take part in the showpiece event in South Africa starting January 19.

Also Read Rishabh Pant likely to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL next year

The wicketkeeper-batter Avanish was over the moon. “It’s my dream to play for the country. And getting selected to represent India under-19 team in the World Cup is a dream come true and a step closer to my ultimate goal. I am very happy,” said the 18-year-old southpaw.

“When I got picked for the Asia Cup, I was confident that I would also make it to the World Cup team. I have been working hard since I started playing cricket,” he said from Dubai. Avanish had an impressive run that led to his team India selection. He scored 274 runs in six Vinoo Mankad matches, including a century and hit 170 runs, with a century, in the Challengers Trophy.

He then scored 160 runs in the quadrangular series where India A, India B, Bangladesh and England competed in Vijayawada. Later, he also made his debut for Hyderabad senior team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Avanish, the first-choice wicketkeeper in the ongoing Asia Cup, idolises former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist. “He is my favourite cricketer and I admire him a lot,” said the Coaching Beyond trainee.

Meanwhile, Abhishek, the right-arm off-spinner, too was excited with the news. “I can’t describe my feelings right now. I am very happy. I want to do well for the team and win the World Cup. That is my next target,” said the right-hand batter, from Dubai.

Like Avanish, Abhishek also did well for Hyderabad in the under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy and then in successive Challengers Trophy to make it to the Indian under-19 team for the World Cup. Abhishek trains with coach Iqbal at the Iqbal Cricket Academy and is inspired by Virat Kohli. “Kohli is my favourite cricketer. I want to do my best in the World Cup for the team. My dream is to play for the country one day,” he added.

Abhishek picked up six wickets in Vinoo Mankad Trophy and seven in Challengers Trophy. He too made his debut for Hyderabad senior team in Vijay Hazare Trophy. “The India team selection is a big boost at this point of my career. I am working hard on my batting along with the bowling. I relish the finisher role batting at six or seven for my State team and would like to continue that for the Indian team as well,” he added.

In bowling, Abhishek admires Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar. Both Avanish and Abhishek are also confident of bagging an IPL contract having enlisted their names for the auctions, scheduled to be held soon.