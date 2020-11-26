Hyderabadi scientist appointed tech expert in UN agency

Dr Shaik N Meera was appointed Senior Technical Expert, Digital Agriculture, at United Nation’s International Fund for Agricultural Development

Hyderabad: City-based scientist from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr Shaik N Meera was appointed Senior Technical Expert, Digital Agriculture, at United Nation’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The position is a senior-level position responsible for giving strategic advice to governments of North Africa, Near East and Eastern Europe and Dr Shaik Meera would be handling digital agriculture projects in more than 20 countries, a press release said.

Dr Meera, who has been involved in strategic innovations and policy advocacy in various countries for last several years, expressed happiness on his new role at a senior-level position at IFAD where he will serve for two years, bringing centrality of digital technologies to achieve food security and accelerate sustainable, inclusive rural transformation.

He will support IFAD’s effort to build new partnerships for enhanced development impact using digital platforms and tools, particularly through AgTech and FinTech agencies.

