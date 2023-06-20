Hyderabadi standup comedian Saikiran Rayapolu amuses his audience with ‘vegetarian’ giggles

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: One hour of clean, relatable jokes and witty personal experiences — Saikiran Rayapolu’s set is always packed as he deftly delivers one joke after another. The Hyderabadi standup comic stands out for his ability to captivate and amuse his audience with ‘vegetarian’ humour.

As he recently performed his routine ‘Pure Veg Jokes’ show at Secunderabad’s Guruswamy Centre, Telangana Today caught up with the comedian for a brief chat.

As Saikiran enters the 10th year of his comedy career, he recalls his humble beginnings when he won an open mic contest in January 2014.

The former research consultant became a viral sensation in 2019 with his videos ‘Dark Skin’ and ‘Getting Married’ sprawling all over WhatsApp and social media platforms.

When asked how he discovered comedy, Saikiran says he has always been aware of and interested in the art form.

Having consumed a lot of American standup shows as a child, he said he tried his hand at comedy while it was just beginning in Hyderabad.

“One person goes up on stage, faces a room full of audience and has to make a bunch of strangers laugh — no instruments, no props. For me, it’s an amazing art form that gives the artiste an excuse to ruminate on our deepest thoughts and share them with strangers and elicit a laugh. It’s quite a cathartic experience,” he shares.

Primarily focused on clean comedy, Saikiran finds it a natural fit due to his focus on family and dailylife observations. However, he tends to keep his horizons broader, albeit without disappointing the audiences’ expectations.

“Additionally, many audiences and venues in Hyderabad were initially apprehensive of watching and hosting comedy, but I think that my promise of clean comedy helped on both counts,” he adds.

Speaking about the standup scene in Hyderabad, Saikiran is of the opinion that the city is swiftly becoming a hotbed for the art form. He, however, adds that Telugu standup sets should further grow in the city.