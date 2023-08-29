Hyderabadis have poor knowledge of adult vaccines, finds study

Only 4% over 50 years have received the dose, says API study

29 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A survey carried out in Hyderabad among adults above the age of 50 has indicated a severe lack of knowledge about the efficacy of certain adult vaccines that have the potential to reduce morbidity and mortality among them. Only 4 per cent of adults over 50 years have received adult vaccines, the study by the Association of Physicians of India (API) in Hyderabad, said.

The API study said only 53 per cent (above 50 years) were aware of the effectiveness of adult vaccines in preventing serious illness. Interestingly, the awareness of adult vaccines among caregivers was also low, with the study indicating that only 12 per cent of the healthcare workers in Hyderabad have gotten their parents/in-laws vaccinated.

There is less discussion about adult vaccination between doctors and patients in Hyderabad than in other cities. “While the need and concept of immunisation in children is firmly entrenched and practised, adults often do not have any vaccine barring the customary TT (Tetanus Toxoid) shot after injuries, vaccine for hepatitis B, anti-rabies vaccine and vaccines for/before travel,” said Dr Bipin Kumar Sethi, senior endocrinologist from Hyderabad and member of API.

Dr Sethi, who is Head of Endocrinology at Care Hospitals, said adult vaccines were recognised during Covid but the acceptance needs to extend for the prevention of many other ailments. “Adults must realise that there are vaccines that can be administered for prevention of pneumonia, flu, Hepatitis B and shingles. There are many other vaccines that prevent morbidity and even mortality associated with these infections to adults in general but also to certain categories of patients with decreased immunity like diabetics.

The efficacy and safety of these vaccines are well established, and the cost should be viewed against the protection these offer,” Dr Sethi pointed out.

Only 8 per cent of adults (above 50 years) and 12 per cent of caregivers have asked about adult vaccination to their doctors and doctors have recommended adult vaccines to only 7 per cent of ageing adults. The awareness levels about the importance of adult vaccines and preventing serious illness in Hyderabad was significantly lower than in other cities.

About 73 per cent of adults and 74 per cent of their caregivers in Hyderabad were not aware that such kind of vaccines were available exclusively for adults, the study said.