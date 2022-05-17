Hyderabad’s Esha Singh shoots third gold in Junior World Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Esha Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shooter Esha Singh continued her dream run as she bagged her third gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Tuesday.

The talented shooter, along with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan, defeated hosts Germany 16-2 in the 25m pistol team final to clinch top honours.

Earlier, Esha won two gold medals – mixed team pistol gold along with Saurabh Chaudhary and women’s 10m air pistol team event with Manu Bhaker.

The Indian women’s pistol team reached the gold medal round, finishing second to the German trio of Michaela Boesel, Vanessa Seeger and Mia Fuchs in the second qualification stage on Tuesday.

